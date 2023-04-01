The Blue Jays have their new gridiron boss.
In a special school board meeting for the School District of Washington Thursday, the board made it official, approving the hiring of Matt Klein as the football head coach.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 3:52 pm
“We’re trying to create the vibe right now of something the kids want to belong to,” Klein said of his initial goals.
The Washington community was a draw for Klein as a place for he and his wife to raise their three children.
“I think in looking at the opportunity, I wanted to find a place where we could impact the community and make Friday nights something special,” Klein said. “I think Washington is a place we can make that happen. It’s a big town that feels kind of like a small town.”
Klein has had previous head coaching stints with Knob Noster, Marquette and Blue Springs South and has served as an assistant coach with Versailles, Pleasant Hill and Blue Springs.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Klein to the Blue Jay coaching staff,” Washington Athletic Director Bill Deckelman said. “He brings with him a wealth of experience at a variety of different size programs. His organizational skills as well as his passion for the game made him a great fit for the program. We look for Coach Klein to continue the strong tradition of Blue Jay Football at Washington High School for many years to come.”
Klein coached Knob Noster for just one season in 2013, a 1-9 year for the Panthers.
At Marquette, Klein coached the Mustangs to a 30-23 record from 2014-2018, highlighted by a pair of 8-3 seasons in 2015 and 2016.
His teams played to a 4-27 mark from 2019-2021 at Blue Springs South that included a winless 0-10 season in his final year there.
Klein was the offensive coordinator for Blue Springs this past fall with the Wildcats going 3-7.
The Blue Jays have been led for the past seven seasons by Derick Heflin, who departs to return to his hometown team in Rolla as its next head coach this fall.
Heflin weathered some lean years, such as a winless 0-10 season in 2017, to end his Washington tenure with a 39-37 overall record at the school.
The Blue Jays powered up to go 9-2 in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020 and also won seven games in 2021.
Washington went 5-5 in 2022 and expects to return a lineup that includes University of Missouri offensive line commit Ryan Jostes and 1,522-yard rusher Landon Boston, who scored 21 touchdowns in 2022.
