Sommer Schneider (St. Francis Borgia) scored in the 79th minute Saturday to lift the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons (3-5-1) to a 2-1 win over visiting St. Louis Community College.

“St. Louis is always going to be a difficult game,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “They have a very rich tradition and history. This game always seems to be close. In a week where we got a couple players back from injury, we also had a couple out.”