Sommer Schneider (St. Francis Borgia) scored in the 79th minute Saturday to lift the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons (3-5-1) to a 2-1 win over visiting St. Louis Community College.
“St. Louis is always going to be a difficult game,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “They have a very rich tradition and history. This game always seems to be close. In a week where we got a couple players back from injury, we also had a couple out.”
Playing with 10 players due to a red card, the Falcons were able to hang on for the win, the team’s second in a row.
Kylee Mobley (Union), a recent addition to the roster, netted the first ECC goal and the Falcons led at the intermission, 1-0.
Gabby Mattli (Borgia) was the winning goalkeeper, stopping 11 shots.
“I don’t think we played our best game, but sometimes you have to win despite not playing your best,” Benninger said. “We will work hard in training this week to prepare for two very difficult games on the road. The final stretch of the season is going to be demanding and tough both physically and mentally.”
East Central also won the men’s game over the 12th-ranked St. Louis Archers, 2-1, on goals by Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) and Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland).