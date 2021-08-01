Borgia senior Sam Schmidt did not lose an individual race all season.
That includes the MSHSAA Class 3 Track Championships in Jefferson City, where Schmidt won two state championships in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes Saturday, May 30.
Schmidt won convincingly in both races Saturday, May 29, breaking his own school record in the 100 with a time of 10.79 and following up with a 21.68 in the 200.
“I thought at the start of the year I could be here and do good,” Schmidt said. “Throughout the year, I just continued to get better, so it worked out.”
Schmidt was the district, sectional and Archdiocesan Athletic Association conference champion in both races.
“An undefeated season is a tremendous accomplishment,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “It was a pleasure to work with him for the last three years, and I look forward to following his success at the next level.”
Schmidt also holds the school record for the 200-meter dash, but his sectional time of 21.66 was his best mark of the year.
“Not too bad,” Schmidt said after running the 200 Saturday. “Not my PR, but I’ll take it. It’s a good end to the season. It felt good. My 200, I haven’t been doing so good until lately. I’m glad I could finally kick it in and get it done.”
Schmidt’s two titles make three for the Knights track team in the past two seasons, 2019 and 2021. There was no 2020 track season.
“A friend of mine (Adam Bell) won when I was a sophomore, so I’m going to get my name right below his,” Schmidt said of having his name join other Borgia state champions on a recognition board in the gymnasium.
Bell won the 110-meter high hurdles in 2019.
“It means a lot,” Schmidt said. “I worked a lot for this. Through quarantine, I’ve worked out almost every day just to get stronger, bigger, faster. I trained a lot in the offseason after football, so it feels good.”
Schmidt’s 100-meter run was decisive enough that Schmidt had time midstride to look up into the stands and point to his fans a few steps before crossing the finish line.
“I just got excited,” he said. “I felt good and thought I was far enough ahead. All my people that came to watch me were up in that corner.”
Schmidt had plenty to be excited about. His two event wins, worth 20 team points and coupled with freshman Koen Zeltmann’s five points for a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, propelled the Knights to a top 10 finish (ninth overall) in the Class 3 team standings.