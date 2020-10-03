Abi Schmidt retired all 15 Union batters she faced Thursday, leading the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights to a 16-0 victory on the road.
Schmidt needed 51 pitches for her perfect game. She struck out 10 of the 15 batters she faced.
Borgia gave Schmidt all the offense she needed with a run in the first. The Lady Knights added five in the second, one in the fourth and nine final runs in the fifth inning.
Ashlyn Stout led the offense with three hits. Schmidt, Noelle Hanneken and Maddie Ennis each had two hits. Schmidt doubled.
Katie Kopmann added one hit.
Ennis walked twice. Kopmann and Amanda Dorpinghaus each walked once. Zoe Konys and Dorpinghaus were hit by pitches.
Ennis stole two bases. Konys had one swipe.
Kopmann, Konys and Ennis each scored three times. Dorpinghaus had two runs. Elizabeth Sinott, Stout, Hanneken, Catherine King and Madelyn Hellebusch each scored once.
Schmidt and Stout each drove in four runs. Kopmann, Sinnott, Konys and Ennis had one RBI apiece.
Kieley DeWitt pitched for Union, allowing 16 runs (three earned) on 10 hits, four walks and two hit batters. She struck out five.
Note — Borgia had the game ending at 15-0. Union’s scorebook was used as it was the official one for the game.