Nobody at the MSHSAA Class 3 Track Championships could keep up with St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Sam Schmidt Saturday.
Schmidt raced to two state championships in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, highlighting a day that saw Borgia and St. Clair athletes combine to reach the medal stand six different times.
Schmidt won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.79, breaking his own school record. He then finished the day with a time of 21.68 in the 200-meter dash for his second title.
“I guess it hasn’t really kicked in yet,” Schmidt said after the 200. “I’m glad I won them both. I was pretty confident that I was going to. I just had to execute.”
Schmidt’s two titles make three individual track championships for the Knights in the past two seasons, dating back to Adam Bell’s 100-meter hurdle win in 2019. There was no 2020 track season.
“Great day for Sam,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “He put in the work, stayed focused and motivated, and it paid off.”
Schmidt was followed to the podium by a Borgia teammate, freshman Koen Zeltmann, who placed fourth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He turned in a school record time of 40.62.
“I had some pretty high hopes for myself, but I’m just glad to be up on the podium,” Zeltmann said.
A foul between lanes six, seven and eight during Zeltmann’s heat led to one disqualification, and the other two affected runners getting the opportunity to run a third heat.
Through the first two heats, Zeltmann’s time placed him in third. However, one of the runners in the third heat, Lutheran St. Charles junior Brison Beck, ultimately turned in the second-best time, resulting in Zeltmann taking fourth.
“Remarkable performance by Koen,” Figas said.
Centralia senior Liam Hill was the event winner with a time of 39.55.
While Schmidt was in the second heat of the 200-meter dash, St. Clair junior Alex Reinwald ran the first heat of the race. Reinwald placed second in his heat and fifth overall in the event with a time of 22.55.
“It felt good,” Reinwald said. “It was a fun, good race. It was (tight). It was a little nerve-racking, but I pulled through.”
St. Clair’s two other medals both came from the long jump, where junior Austin Dunn placed sixth in the boys competition, and sophomore Vada Moore finished eighth in the girls event.
Dunn’s best mark was 6.57 meters, equating to 21-6.75 in feet and inches.
“I’m happy with how the season went,” Dunn said. “I hadn’t been doing too good in the long jump, so it’s nice to get back up to where I should be.”
Moore’s best jump carried her 4.89 meters (16-0.5). She was separated from seventh place by just half an inch and ninth place by a quarter of an inch.
“I’m very excited,” Moore said. “It was pretty tight. There was a lot of nerves and butterflies all day, but once I got into line and started to get ready to jump, I was able to calm down a little bit and do what I was able to do, what I know I can do.”
El Dorado Springs won the boys team championship with 43 points, edging out MICDS (42) and Centralia (41). Borgia scored 25 points to place ninth. Hermann finished 21st with 13 points, Owensville 25th with 12 points and St. Clair 34th with seven points.
In the girls competition, Ste. Genevieve was tops with 38 points, nudging by Blair Oaks (37) for the win. Owensville ended 11th with 24 points, Hermann 17th with 17 points and St. Clair 54th with one point.
“We would like to congratulate Austin Dunn, Vada Moore and Alex Reinwald (on) medaling at state,” St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser said. “They worked hard this season to become state medalists. We are glad to walk away from state with three medals, but we also feel like we should have had a few more. In fact, one of my athletes was so upset with her performance that she was practicing before we left. That is the type of drive I like to see, and I hope others recognize the type of dedication it takes to succeed.”
Borgia and St. Clair each had a representative in the girls javelin. Borgia junior Elizabeth Sinnott placed 10th in the event with a mark of 32.65 meters (107-1), and St. Clair junior Kaylee Rampani placed 11th with a throw of 32.32 meters (106-0).
St. Clair qualified two relay teams, placing 10th in the boys 800-meter relay in 1:33.72 and 11th in the boys 400-meter relay in 44.35.
Senior Trenton Balderson, Reinwald and freshman Skyler Sanders ran both relays for the Bulldogs. Dunn ran in the 400-meter relay, and junior Logan Smith ran in the 800-meter relay.
“Luckily for us, everyone that was at state this year should be back next year except one person from our relay teams,” Houser said. “If we have a great summer and offseason working out and getting better, we should start reaching out goals of finishing higher in conference and sending more people to state.”
Dunn additionally placed 11th in the boys triple jump, which took place at the same time as the 400-meter relay. Dunn’s best mark was 12.59 meters (41-3.75).
Zeltmann also qualified in the boys 110-meter high hurdles, where he finished 14th in 16.55.
Borgia senior Natalie Guehne tied for 15th place in the girls pole vault with a successful mark of 2.56 (8-4.75).
“Natalie and Elizabeth both had a little bit of the ‘Wow, the state meet is really different’ experience,” Figas said. “I think both of them had something they can be proud of at the meet.”