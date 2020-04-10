Kathleen Scheer’s return to the Hobart Chargers will have to wait a while longer.
At least a year, to be exact.
Australia’s NBL, in conjunction with Basketball Victoria, Basketball Queensland and Basketball South Australia, announced it was calling off the 2020 season.
“It has been a very crazy few days as I just arrived back in the U.S. on Friday,” Scheer said. “Initially, our season was postponed a month, but last Monday, we found out that the league decided to cancel the season for the year. We knew it was coming, it was just a matter of when.”
Scheer, a New Haven graduate, said all is well now.
“I’m safe and sound and now in quarantine,” she said. “I can’t begin to describe how wonderful people have been to me during this time. So many people have helped me get back and settled in.”
Scheer said getting back to the U.S. happened quickly.
“Wednesday (two days later), I found out I was going to be flying out the next day (Thursday),” Scheer said. “It sounds very overwhelming, but the club was so great. Their main concern was getting me home ASAP to my family during this trying time. I can’t stress enough how wonderful the Chargers organization is and the people who help run it. They constantly were checking in on me the whole trip, making sure I was OK.”
Scheer said traveling was an odyssey.
“As you can imagine, traveling during this time is something you really want to avoid if possible,” Scheer said. “The reason for my quick exit after the season was canceled, was due to COVID-19’s affect on the airlines, as well as uncertainty with travel restrictions, etc. The flights were becoming extremely limited. It was a blessing I got on the one I did. I’m grateful.”
Even before the season was called off, strict measures were put into place.
“The Tasmanian state government decided weeks ago to place heavy restrictions on individuals traveling from the mainland (as Tasmania is an island state),” Scheer said. “At that point, it had the toughest border control measures being taken in the country.”
Scheer said that included mandatory quarantines for those coming to Tasmania.
“Any individual, unless considered an essential traveler, upon arrival, coming into Tasmania, had to quarantine for 14 days,” Scheer said. “Heavy fines applied to those who didn’t comply. Cafes and restaurants went to strictly takeout and only essential businesses were still up and running. It all was very similar to here. No gyms and stadiums were open, so home workouts were a must and still are.”
Scheer returned to Tasmania this season after playing in 2019 with the Nunawading Spectres in Australia’s NBL1 as Hobart did not field a team in the switch from the South East Australia Basketball League (SEABL).
Initially, the season was postponed until May 15, but now has been called off.
“I am extremely, extremely bummed to not be able to play this season with Hobart,” Scheer said. “I have been looking forward to it since Christmas. I’m sad that we can’t get out on the court. I am looking forward to more basketball whenever that may be. For now, I’m just making sure I do what I can to help myself stay as healthy as possible, as well as those around me.”
Scheer played with Hobart from 2013-18, but moved to Nunawading last season in the changeover from SEABL to NBL1.
With Nunawading, Scheer averaged 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game.
A Duke University graduate, Scheer went to Australia in 2012 with the Bendigo Spirit of WNBL. She was injured before the season and never got to play there.
In 2013, Scheer returned to Australia, joining the Hobart Chargers in the SEABL South. She also played in WNBL with the Sydney Uni Flames in 2013-14 and Adelaide Link Lightning in 2014-15.
For the 2017-18 season, Scheer went to Poland, playing for Cosnius Widzew Lodz. She went to Dynamo Novosibirsk Region of the Russian PBL in 2018-19, leaving due to a neck injury.