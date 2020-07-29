Washington’s Sarah Stewart captured the title in the Junior Dragster Thunder Division Saturday at the World Wide Technology Drag Strip.
Driving a 2015 JR dragster, Stewart defeated Pevely’s Cohen Hale in the final round. Stewart had an ET of 9.0 at 71.57 mph. Her reaction time was .004.
Hale, driving a 2007 Halfscale dragster, had an ET of 8.926 at 72.67 mph. He had a 0.37 reaction time.
Stewarts’s brother, Sam Stewart, was the runner-up in the Junior Lightning Division. He was the top qualifier in a 2018 Halfscale dragster with an ET of 7.958.
In the final, he had an ET of 7.956 and a speed of 82.58 mph. His reaction time was 0.78.
Jackson’s Tori Bryan won the final in a 2008 Halfscale dragster. She was second in the qualifying, but posted a 7.915 ET at 80.80 mph and a reaction time of .008 in the final.
In the Junior Dragster runoff between division championship, Bryan won with an ET of 7.910 and a speed of 83.10.
Sarah Stewart had a 8.991 ET and at 72.80 mph.
In the other classes, Dennis Pearson of St. Peters won the Super Pro Division in a 1998 Camaro. His ET was 6.743 with a speed of 102.02 mph. Reaction time was 0.18.
Pearson beat Tim Reid of Mt. Olive, Ill., the top qualifier, in the final pairing. Reid drove a 2006 Racecraft.
Highland, Ill., driver Danny Ratulowski won the Pro Division from the fifth qualifying spot in a 1977 Vega Wagon. The ET was 6.386 with a speed of 102.24 mph. Reaction time was .006.
Arnold’s Cory Schollman was the runner-up in a 1986 Monte Carlo.
In the Sportsman Division, Fenton’s Aaron Hagen, also a No. 5 qualifier, won with an ET of 12.864 and speed of 102.63 mph. His reaction time was 0.21. Hagen drove a 2001 Formula.
Jason Phillips of Granite City, Ill., was second in a 2002 Mustang.
Collinsville, Ill., racer Charles Willis Jr. was the champion in the Motorcycle Division. He had a 9.774 ET and 139.53 mph speed with a .018 reaction time. Willis was third after qualifying on his 2002 Hayabusa.
St. Louis’ Rob Helem was second on a 2012 ZX14. Helem was the second-best qualifier.