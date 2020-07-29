Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.