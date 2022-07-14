Sam Stewart of Washington picked up wins on the first two days of the All-American Bracket Classic at World Wide Technology Raceway’s drag strip, June 24-25.
Action on the final day was washed out.
In competition Friday, June 24, Stewart won the All-American Juniors title in a 2018 halfscale dragster.
Stewart defeated Waverly, Illinois, driver Leo Bergschneider in the championship race. Stewart had a 7.912 ET and ran 82.93 MPH.
Bergschneider was the top qualifier for the day.
The two reversed roles Saturday, June 25. Stewart earned top qualifier status, but Bergschneider won the final race over Stewart.