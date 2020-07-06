Washington’s Sam Stewart was the big winner Saturday, June 27, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
Stewart won the Junior Dragster Lightning Division final and then defeated Cohen Hale of Pevely in the Lightning versus Thunder runoff.
Sam Stewart was the top qualifier in his class and defeated Troy’s Lauren Chamberlin in the class final.
Hale defeated Sam’s sister, Sarah Stewart, in the Junior Dragster Thunder Division final.
The Junior Dragster Series is presented by Ranken Technical College.
Other winners June 27 were:
• Super Pro — Marcel Huels of Hillsboro;
• Pro — Clay Tyler of Bethalto, Ill.;
• Sportsman — Brad Kaemmerer of Swansea, Ill; and
• Motorcycle — R. Dickerson of St. Louis.