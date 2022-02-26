The St. Clair boys basketball Bulldogs ran into Salem at the wrong time.
After an 0-19 start to the season, Salem finished the season by winning three of their final four games, including a 52-36 road win at Sullivan last week.
Tuesday, Salem (3-20) won at home against St. Clair (10-14), 40-24.
The host Tigers led the Bulldogs at halftime, 23-14.
Austin Dunn led St. Clair’s offense with 13 points. He added five rebounds.
Carter Short netted seven points to go with 11 rebounds and one steal.
Jordan Rodrigue posted four points with four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Hayden Johnson grabbed four rebounds and one steal.
Johnny Chapman posted three rebounds and a steal.
Ryan Bozada, Michael Givens, Isaac Nunez and Caleb Walters all made one rebound apiece.
Walters passed out three assists.
Nunez grabbed two steals.
The teams will see each other again Monday at Sullivan in the Class 4 District 3 tournament. The No. 3 seeded Bulldogs tip off against the No. 6 Tigers at 7 p.m.