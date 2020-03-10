The Union Wildcats nearly became one of the most improbable district basketball finalists of the season.
Union (5-22), the lowest seed in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament, took the No. 2 seed Salem (13-13) into overtime before falling 61-50 in the semifinal round Tuesday.
Union was the host team for the tournament and upset the No. 3-seeded St. Clair Bulldogs in the first round.
Salem’s win advances the Tigers to play the No. 4 seed, Rolla (11-16), for the championship Friday at 7:15 p.m. Rolla unseated the No. 1 team in the district, Sullivan (14-12), Tuesday, 50-43.
“My heart breaks for the kids because I thought we played well enough to win,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “It was a nine-point game and then I think we went 1-7 from the free-throw line in the last four minutes of the game. You make those free throws and it changes things.”
The Wildcats carried the lead through a heavily defensive first half, holding a 6-3 advantage after one quarter of play. The teams were tied at halftime, 17-17.
Union ended the third period with a 30-26 lead. The Wildcats led by as much as nine points during the final period.
However, Salem was able to keep getting to the free-throw line midway through the period, cutting into the lead while also preventing Union from using the clock as an ally.
“They made all of theirs and we couldn’t keep the clock moving,” Simmons said. “The big one was the three in the corner and then the (fifth foul) on Collin (Gerdel) I thought he had a really good block out on. Instead they got two free throws when we would have got two free throws. I thought those were two big turning points.”
Salem pulled ahead in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, but Matthew Seely’s three-point shot with 22 seconds left tied the score and ultimately forced the overtime period.
Due to both Union starting forwards fouling out in the final two minutes of regulation, Salem was able to gain more control in the paint for the extra period.
Seely led the Wildcats with 17 points, including five makes from three-point range.
Caleb Mabe and Kaden Motley both scored nine points.
Peyton Burke netted six points, Gerdel four, Lance Corum three and Mason Bailey two.
Salem’s Reese Dodson put through a game high of 20 points, scoring his 1,000th career point in the process.
Carter Chilton was next for the Tigers with 17 points.
Other scorers included Lucas Morrison (11 points), Garrett Connell (five), Braiden Carmack (five) and Dawson Conway (three).
Union graduates three seniors from the district roster — Mabe, Burke and Kaden Hughes.
“I was proud of all of them,” Simmons said. “That’s a tough game to end on for Mabe. He had such a good season and then he doesn’t get to play the last quarter and a half. I’m just proud of them. Peyton and Caleb and Kaden are great kids. Losing all three of those seniors is going to leave a big hole, but they’ve got nothing to hang their heads about.”
The winner of Friday’s district championship game will play in the sectional round against the District 10 champion, Helias Catholic (20-6) at Missouri S & T in Rolla Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.