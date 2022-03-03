Never mind how they started.
Winners of four of their last five games following an 0-19 start to the season, the Salem basketball Tigers (4-20) marched into the Class 4 District 3 tournament Monday and upended St. Clair (10-15) in the opening round, 53-38.
Salem, the No. 6 seeded team in the six-team bracket, has been red hot since Valentine’s Day, including two wins over St. Clair and one win over Sullivan, who will be the next foe for the Tigers in the district semifinals Wednesday.
The first quarter started in an offensive flurry with Salem holding a 19-15 edge when the dust settled.
“Our kids were ready for the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We came out and played a good first quarter then we had a bad stretch early in the second. It’s been something that’s hurt us all year. We have to play four quarters and be more consistent.”
Salem built an 11-point lead in the second quarter before St. Clair closed on a 7-0 run to only trail by four going into halftime, 30-26.
The Tigers ended the third quarter with a 43-31 advantage after holding St. Clair to just five points in the period.
Jordan Rodrigue netted 11 points for the Bulldogs on the night.
Isaac Nunez posted nine points.
Austin Dunn finished with seven points.
“I really thought that Dunn and Jordan played well,” Isgrig said. “Dunn didn’t want his career to end. He’s been super focused the last few days and locked in.”
Carter Short recorded six points.
Hayden Johnson rounded out the St. Clair scoring with five.
The loss wraps up the careers for seniors Dunn, Michael Givens, Ryan Bozada and Caden Beagle.
“Our season didn’t end the way we wanted it to but I’ve loved coaching this group of kids,” Isgrig said. “They work hard every day, listen, and do things the right way. They are good teammates to each other and listen to us as coaches. Austin and Michael Givens both spoke up in the locker room to their teammates about how much they appreciate them and how close this team was. This is definitely one of the closest teams I’ve coached and I wish the seniors nothing but the best. They’ve given a lot to our program and have really bright futures ahead of them.”
Gunnar Konkel’s 18 points led the way for Salem.
Levi Smith was the other point of a one-two punch for the Tigers, finishing with 16 points.
“Credit to Salem, they shot the ball as well as they have all year and didn’t miss any open looks,” Isgrig said.
Other scorers included Haiden Sanders (eight), Brenden Hanger (seven), Trethan Richter (two) and Kaiden Gately (two).
The title game takes place Friday night.