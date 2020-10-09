Salem rallied for three runs in the first inning and socked a two-run home run as the Lady Bulldogs were not able to catch up.
St. Clair (5-14) fell on the road to Salem (3-12) Monday, 6-1.
Salem added a run in each of the third, fourth and sixth innings.
St. Clair scored its only run in the top of the sixth as Emma Davis doubled to drive in Ruthie Cordia.
Madelyn Ruszala, Gabby Marler, Brooklyn Hyatt, Cordia and Nicole Mutschler all singled.
Jess Bess stole a base.
Ruszala was the pitcher of record for St. Clair. She threw all six innings and allowed three earned runs on nine hits and two walks. Ruszala finished with six strikeouts.
St. Clair will next play Thursday, hosting Cuba at 4:30 p.m.