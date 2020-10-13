Visiting Dent County Thursday, Union ended with more hits.
However, Salem scored all of the runs in a 9-0 softball contest.
Union (3-12) outhit the Lady Tigers for the game, 14-10. Salem was able to turn its hits into runs. The Lady Tigers took the lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings. Salem added four in the fifth and three more runs in the sixth inning.
For Union, Hailey Earney and Ella Wells each had three hits at the top of the lineup.
Kieley DeWitt, Logan Baeres and Addy Friese had two hits apiece. Baeres doubled.
Abby Thwing and Brooklynne Anderson each singled.
Earney stole two bases. Friese had one swipe.
While Union batters didn’t draw any walks, they only struck out four times against Salem pitching.
DeWitt pitched for Union, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits, two walks and two hit batters over six innings. She struck out two.
Union concludes the regular season Monday at Washington. The game at Lakeview Park starts at 4:30 p.m.
Union will start Class 4 District 3 Tournament action at Pacific Wednesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Pacific is seeded third and Union is the sixth seed.