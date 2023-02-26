St. Clair’s boys basketball team hopes history won’t repeat itself in next week’s Class 4 District 3 Tournament.
Salem (7-18) upset St. Clair (10-14), a higher seed in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament, in overtime, 62-60, Tuesday in the regular season finale.
Tuesday’s game could be repeated next Wednesday, March 1, in St. James if sixth-seeded Salem can defeat No. 3 Cuba Monday. St. Clair, seeded second, gets a first-round bye.
Either way, Wednesday will be a rematch. St. Clair came from behind to beat Cuba twice, at the Owensville Tournament Jan. 6, 40-35, and at St. Clair Jan. 31, 55-49.
“We played our worst quarter of the year in the first quarter and fell behind 17-5 after one,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We came out flat and didn’t compete the way we are capable of. After the first quarter, we competed much harder and battled back.”
Salem ended the first half with a 30-22 lead and carried a 46-40 advantage after three quarters.
St. Clair bit into the lead to send it to overtime after a 55-55 score at the end of regulation.
Salem edged past the Bulldogs in the extra period, 7-5.
Jordan Rodrigue posted 21 points with nine rebounds five assists and five steals.
Isaac Nunez tallied 18 points, five rebounds and one steal.
“In the fourth, we had some big stops to give us a chance to win it in regulation,” Isgrig said. “Isaac banked in a three right after time expired that would’ve won it after an offensive rebound.”
Johnny Chapman posted seven points, sparking the initial cut into Salem’s lead with all of his points coming in the second quarter. Chapman added three rebounds and a steal.
Carter Short scored seven points with nine rebounds and two assists.
Hayden Johnson recorded four points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Jayden Fitzgerald posted two points and grabbed two rebounds.
Alex Marler added a rebound.
“In overtime, we were down three with four seconds left,” Isgrig said. “We went the length of the court and executed a play well and got fouled shooting a three. We made the first, but missed the second and had to miss the third on purpose since we were down two. The ball bounced around and nobody ever got a hold of it.”