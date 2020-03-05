The St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs repeated their score Saturday in a rematch with Salem at the Class 4 District 9 tournament.
Unfortunately for St. Clair (16-8), the Lady Tigers (17-10) made vast improvements in their score to knock out the No. 4 seeded Lady Bulldogs in the first round at Union, 65-61.
St. Clair had defeated Salem, 61-39, just five day prior in a regular season home game.
The Lady Bulldogs got out to an 18-13 lead after one quarter, but Salem turned the tables to take a 34-27 lead into halftime.
St. Clair retook the lead in the third quarter and held a 48-45 lead at the start of the final period.
The Lady Bulldogs got into foul trouble early that ultimately resulted in two starters fouling out and two other starters ending the game with four fouls.
St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey led all scorers with 23 points.
Ally Newton was next with 19 points.
Annabelle Coonse added seven points, Alana Hinson six and Mackenzie Lowder four.
Salem was led by a 17-point scoring effort from Madison Woolf.
Savannah Manthey scored 16 points, Ashton Bowers 13 and Tatum Hatridge 10.
Other scorers included Bella Jadwin (six points) and Jana Cook (three).
The Lady Bulldogs graduate two starters and four seniors overall from this season’s roster.