After seeing the season stay dry for the most part, rain interrupted the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion season at an inopportune moment.
Washington was slated to play in the Breese, Illinois, Tournament, but that ended up getting altered with all Friday games getting called off.
Instead of a tournament, Post 218 (13-2) played three games Saturday, starting with a 5-4 loss to Salem, Illinois, Post 128.
“We got canceled on Friday night and played a tripleheader on Saturday,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “The boys played great, and it was a great opportunity for them to be able to spend a weekend together and have fun.”
Washington was able to beat Breese, 15-1 and 6-5. Those games are in a different story.
In the opener, Salem jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the first. Post 218 came back to tie it in the second.
Salem again pushed in front, 3-2, with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, but Salem won it with two runs in the seventh.
Salem outhit Post 218, 15-8. Salem made the game’s lone error.
Morgan Copeland went the distance for Post 218, allowing five runs on 15 hits and four walks. He struck out three.
Aden Pecka led the Post 218 offense with three hits.
Weston Meyer was next with two singles. Anthony Broeker, Kabren Koelling and Ryan Weidle each had one hit.
Broeker, Tanner McPherson and Jacob Weidle walked.
Pecka stole three bases. Ethan Stellhorn had two steals. Broeker and Devon Deckelman stole one base apiece.
Koelling, McPherson, Ryan Weidle and Stellhorn scored the runs.
Meyer drove in all three.
Griffin Day pitched a complete game for the win. He ended right at the pitch limit, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks. He struck out eight.
Isaak Williams and Rolen Adams each had three hits to pace the Salem offense.