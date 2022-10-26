It was almost a great comeback for the Lady Bulldogs in the final match of the season.
St. Clair (12-15-2) nearly pulled off a reverse sweep of Salem (26-8-1) Saturday in the Class 3 District 9 semifinals at Sullivan before falling in five sets, 25-11, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 15-10.
After an undesirable start to the night that saw St. Clair drop the first two sets, the Lady Bulldogs bore down hard to pull out victories in the third and fourth sets to keep the season alive just a bit longer each time.
“We just kept talking after each set how we weren’t done and we’re going to pull it back together,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “All season long, there’s been little things that have kept us back. That’s what the difference was in that fifth set, just a few minor things that cost us.”
Salem, the second seed, fell to top-seeded, Sullivan (21-12-3) in the championship round Monday.
Sullivan swept Owensville Saturday, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12.
St. Clair stymied Salem at the net with a team total of 32 blocks, accounting for slightly more than one third of the Lady Bulldogs’ 91 points scored.
“We had lots of good things happening,” McCuskey said. “I felt like we were really executing the ball and making them have to work for some things. I do feel like tonight we made them work.”
Rylea Black led St. Clair’s attack with 11 kills. She posted eight blocks and two digs.
Emma Thompson was the blocks leader with 14, adding eight kills and one dig.
Kennedy Travis finished with seven kills, one block, one ace and 15 digs.
Ava Brand secured five kills, four blocks, two aces and 27 digs.
Vada Moore notched 33 assists, four kills, five blocks and 12 digs.
Olivia Lowder recorded four kills, two aces and 29 digs.
Abby Tharp knocked down four kills and picked up one dig.
Claire Merseal made 36 digs and served a pair of aces.
Madi Baxter contributed seven digs.
St. Clair graduates five seniors from this year’s team, including Moore, Travis, Brand, Emma Barrett and Bailey Wilken.
“These seniors are pretty special,” McCuskey said. “Assistant coach (Nicole) Wink has been coaching them since the third grade, so this is a pretty special group to our St. Clair program that we’re obviously going to miss, but we wish them well.”
St. Clair reached the district semifinal by eliminating the No. 6 seed, St. James (2-27-2), 25-9, 25-13, 25-18, in Thursday’s opening round.
Sullivan, the district winner, will play Thursday in Eldon at 6:30 p.m.