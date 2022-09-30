Salem volleyball continued a winning streak Monday.
The Lady Tigers (11-4) won at home against St. Clair (8-10-1), extending the streak to nine consecutive victories.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Salem volleyball continued a winning streak Monday.
The Lady Tigers (11-4) won at home against St. Clair (8-10-1), extending the streak to nine consecutive victories.
Salem won the first set, 25-19.
St. Clair rebounded to take the second set, 25-21.
The Lady Tigers won out in the final two rounds, 25-16 and 25-22.
Over the course of the streak, which began Sept. 17 at the Cabool Invitational Tournament after a 2-4 start to the season, Salem has defeated Plato, Licking twice, Houston twice, Thayer, Mountain Grove, Cabool and now the Lady Bulldogs.
Rylea Black and Ava Brand led St. Clair’s attack in the contest with seven kills apiece.
Black added two blocks.
Abby Tharp notched five kills and one block.
Kennedy Travis scored four terminations, four aces and two blocks.
Emma Thompson put down three kills and six blocks.
Vada Moore ended with 25 assists, one kill and one block.
Olivia Lowder served three aces and Claire Merseal two.
Dig totals were as follows, Brand (19), Merseal (18), Lowder (18), Moore (17), Travis (16), Madi Baxter (10), Tharp (four), Thompson (four) and Black (two).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.