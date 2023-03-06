The Bulldogs were unable to make the clock strike midnight on Salem’s Cinderella story Wednesday.
Salem (9-18), the lowest seed of the Class 4 District 3 tournament at St. James, will play for the district championship after upsetting No. 2 St. Clair (10-15), 60-54, in the semifinal round.
Senior Hayden Johnson posted 15 points to lead the Bulldogs, going 3-9 from three-point range.
Johnson pulled in five rebounds with two assists and one steal.
Junior Carter Short posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He added one assist and one steal.
Senior Jordan Rodrigue scored 11 points with six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Junior Jayden Fitzgerald tallied eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Johnny Chapman put through two triples to finish with six points. He added three steals, two rebounds and one assist.
Alex Marler added two points with three assists.
“We lost Alex in the second quarter, then played Jordan, Johnny, Hayden, Carter, and Jayden Fitzgerald together the whole second half,” Isgrig said. “Each of those five made important plays down the stretch. Fitz and Carter both rebounded the ball really well and attacked the basket. Fitz gave us a huge boost once we lost Alex.”
Salem, which also defeated St. Clair in overtime last week, advanced to play the No. 1 Seed, Sullivan (15-10), for the district title Friday at 7 p.m.
Sullivan was a 43-27 winner over Owensville (7-19) in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
The Bulldogs struggled early as Salem’s Tigers opened a 13-6 lead in the first quarter and held a 27-14 advantage at the halfway mark.
Salem remained in front, 45-35, at the end of the third quarter.
St. Clair won the fourth quarter, 19-15, but that was not enough to erase the deficit.
“Our kids fought the entire night against Salem and came up just short,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We fell behind by 15 at one point and got it all the way down to two points with a minute to go. We played with some lineups that have never been on the floor together and our kids really competed.”
St. Clair graduates four seniors from this year’s team — Johnson, Rodrigue, Isaac Nunez and Logan Smith.
“Hayden and Jordan tried to will us to a victory down the stretch and left it all out on the floor,” Isgrig said. “They didn’t want it to end and fought until the end like they have for four years. We are really going to miss our seniors. I’ve known these kids since they were in third grade and loved coaching them. They play as hard as anybody around and really left a mark on our program.”
The district winner advances to the sectional round Monday at 7:45 p.m. in Farmington against the Class 4 District 4 champion, either John Burroughs (21-6) or MICDS (21-6).