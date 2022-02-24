The Salem basketball Lady Tiger got lucky win No. 13 Monday.
It was unlucky for St. Clair (3-23), which fell to Salem (13-12) in the Lady Bulldogs’ home finale, 66-35.
Salem ended the first period with an 18-13 lead. The Lady Tigers then had a big second quarter to extend the lead to 41-22.
After three quarters, the score stood at 52-31.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair has one game to go in the regular season, playing Wednesday at Park Hills Central at 7:30 p.m.