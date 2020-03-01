For the third time this season, the Salem basketball Tigers had St. Clair’s number.
The Bulldogs (13-12) fell on the road at Salem (12-13) Tuesday, 72-59.
Salem led by five, 34-29, at halftime.
“We played pretty well on offense at times, but defensively we weren’t very good,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Their role players hit a couple threes early which put us in a hole. We never quit in the game and cut the lead to five late and we had the ball.”
Dayton Turner led St. Clair with 22 points.
Calvin Henry was next with 16 points.
Justin Hoffman and Chase Walters each scored eight points. Johnny Kindel added four points and Nick Dierking scored one.
“We did a good job attacking the basket and not settling for jump shots,” Isgrig said. “We made it through the game healthy and we are ready for districts. Dayton did a great job attacking the basket and Calvin shot the ball well.”
Turner made nine rebounds. Walters finished with six rebounds, Henry five, Dierking three, Zach Browne two, Hoffman two and Wes Hinson one.
Henry and Turner each dished out five assists. Browne, Hoffman, Kindel and Walters contributed one assist apiece.
Turner snatched five steals. Hinson, Hoffman and Kindel each stole one.
This was the third meeting between St. Clair and Salem with the Tigers coming out on top at both the Sullivan and Owensville Tournaments, 80-73 and 72-49, respectively.
The two teams could see each other again in the Class 4 District 9 semifinals Tuesday if the Bulldogs, who hold the No. 3 seed, are able to repeat their success against Union in the first round Saturday.
Union, which holds the No. 6 seed, lost in St. Clair last Friday, 51-37. The Wildcats are hosting the district and tip off against the Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.