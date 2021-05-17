The offense got a late start Tuesday.
After five scoreless innings, the visiting Northwest Lions (17-8) tallied two runs in the top of the seventh to win at Pacific (11-9), 2-1.
Pacific ended the scoreless run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Stephen Loeffel singled to right field with two outs, driving in Ethan Broser from second.
Andrew Hartle led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple to right field and scored on a Tyler DeBella single back up the middle to even the score.
An Austin Jerger single and Andrew Lenzen walk loaded the bases with one out, and Jeffrey Lentz’ sacrifice fly to center field brought in the deciding run.
Ayden Biedenstein pitched the complete game for Pacific. In seven innings, he struck out six and allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks.
Ethan Simpson and Jack Meyer had Pacific’s two other hits, both singles.
Meyer stole a base.
Sam Knotts reached on a walk and sacrificed.
The game concludes the regular season for Pacific. The Indians begin the Class 5 District 2 Tournament Monday at Windsor starting at 4:15 p.m.