“Gremlins” isn’t just the 1984 horror film.
It also could be the Class 1 District 5 volleyball highlight film as the Sedalia Sacred Heart Lady Gremlins defeated New Haven Saturday at home for the title, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 30-28.
New Haven completed the season at 15-12-5 while Sacred Heart improved to 29-6.
Even with the loss, New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener felt her team fought hard.
“I thought we battled against Sacred Heart and we definitely had our chances,” Hoener said. “We missed a couple of serves late in the third set that I thought gave Sacred Heart the momentum to win that game. The fourth set was back and forth with some great rallies. When we played aggressively, we were hard to stop.”
New Haven, the second seed, advanced to Saturday’s title match with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of third-seeded Columbia Independent (13-7-1) Friday night.
“Columbia Independent struggled to get much going against us,” Hoener said. “Our servers did a good job of putting pressure on their passers.”
In the Sacred Heart match, New Haven worked to feed Aubri Meyer and she responded with 18 kills.
Sam Mendenhall was next with seven kills. Avery Strubberg put down five kills while Tressa Carver and Alayna Lagemann each had three. Liz Luecke added two kills.
Isabella Groner led the defense with 21 digs. Luecke was next with 16 while Strubberg picked up 13.
Carver logged eight digs, Lagemann and Meyer each had five and Megan Hoerstkamp added three.
Luecke posted 23 assists. Carver had 13 and Hoerstkamp and Strubberg each ended with one.
Lagemann posted six solo blocks. Meyer had two and Strubberg ended with one. Luecke recorded two block assists.
Lagemann served a pair of aces. Luecke had one.
In the win over Columbia Independent, Meyer was the kills leader with 12.
Mendenhall ended with five kills. Lagemann had four, Strubberg posted three while Carver and Luecke each had two kills.
Strubberg was the digs leader with nine. Hoerstkamp posted five digs. Groner and Luecke each ended with four. Lagemann had two and Izzy Hale, Mendenhall and Meyer each had one dig.
Carver had 13 assists. Luecke was next with 11 and Mikayla McFerrin and Morgan Guehne each had one.
Lagemann ended with two solo blocks. Luecke and Strubberg each had one.
Meyer ended with six aces. Carver served four and Strubberg ended with three. Lagemann added two.
As the district winner, Sacred Heart will go on the road Thursday to play at the District 6 winner. South Iron is the top seed.
