A pitching gem carried the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs through the first round of district play Saturday.
Junior Sam Ruszala fired seven shutout innings and struck out 12 batters, limiting Cuba (4-13) to just two hits and two walks in an 8-0 win for St. Clair (5-9).
The victory advanced the No. 4 seeded Bulldogs into the district semifinals Monday against Owensville (9-10-1). The top-seeded Dutchmen, hosts of the tournament, received a first-round bye.
St. Clair staked Ruszala to a one-run lead early on, scoring once in the first inning. The score held there before the Bulldogs broke out for another five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Bulldogs tacked on a final two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Anthony Broeker paced the offense with three hits, two doubles and a single. He drove in three runs and stole a base.
CJ Taylor doubled, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ruszala doubled and drove in a run.
Joey Rego doubled and scored.
Jayden Fitzgerald singled, walked and scored twice.
Jordan Rodrigue and Carter Short both singled, stole a base and scored.
Jonathan Hinson stole a base.
No. 2 Sullivan (10-10) and No. 3 Salem (10-8) competed in Monday’s other semifinal matchup.
The district championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.