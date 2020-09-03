With 19 seniors on this year’s roster, the Washington Blue Jays are in a position to pick up right where they left off last fall.
Washington is coming off a 9-2 season and set the tone for more of the same in 2020 with a 54-13 Week 1 victory at Union Friday.
A trio of senior ball carriers amassed 368 rushing yards and the Blue Jays went over 400 yards total on the ground in the contest.
While those familiar with the team are no doubt familiar with running back Cole Nahlik and tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp leading the offense, Dylan Pape carved out a role for himself in the backfield and made a statement by picking up 133 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns, including a 63-yard score to help put the game away in the fourth quarter.
“Dylan had a game,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “That last touchdown, we were just trying to get one more first down and get the (second team) in and all of a sudden, 60 yards later, we’re getting the PAT team out.”
Pape was a defensive starter last year, but missed the majority of the season after an injury in Week 3 against Warrenton.
“It’s a blessing to be able to play after I tore my labrum last year and didn’t get to play my junior season,” Pape said. “This is just a redemption season for me.”
Pape’s efforts have not been lost on his teammates.
“Dylan works his butt off every day and does his thing,” Hoerstkamp said. “This was well deserved for him tonight.”
While fullback Louis Paule ate up approximately half of the carries up the middle in the lopsided contest, Nahlik and Pape split the carries at tailback evenly.
Nahlik broke a 93-yard touchdown run on Washington’s first possession and went on to rush for 167 yards on the game with two scores.
Paule carried for 68 yards and a score.
Hoerstkamp, a verbal commit to Mizzou, made one catch for 38 yards on offense, but came up with one of the game’s biggest plays on defense.
Late in the second quarter, Hoerstkamp intercepted a bubble screen and took the ball 45 yards to the end zone with just five seconds left on the clock.
Quarterback Cam Millheiser’s ensuing two-point conversion gave Washington a 41-7 halftime lead and ensured the Blue Jays would come out of halftime with all of the momentum.
Hoerstkamp said the team is ready to have another big season.
“We’ve got a good team and have been working our butts off all summer,” Hoerstkamp said. “A lot of the kids are all dedicated to the program. We’ve all been building this program since we were freshmen and eighth graders. We’re a wrecking crew and if we play well, keep our heads straight and stay focused, we’re going to have a really good year this year.”
Washington hosts Pacific in Week 2, the first of four home games on the schedule for the Blue Jays.