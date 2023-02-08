Washington’s bid for a second successive upset at the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament fell short Saturday afternoon.
Top-seeded Parkway South (16-4) went on a 15-point run to close out the third quarter, and it was enough to push the Lady Patriots to the win.
“We had our opportunities,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “We started off the game really slow and the girls battled back like they always do.”
Parkway South jumped to a 9-2 lead after one quarter, and led at the half, 22-13.
Washington fought back, getting a nine-point run early in the third quarter to close the gap to three points, 27-24, after Elizabeth Reed scored with 4:17 to play in the third.
“The girls’ effort definitely was there today,” Meyer said. “I thought we guarded well at times. The two McCulla sisters really are good players and we struggled guarding them inside. Gabby (Lindemann), Cierra (Murrell), Emma (Briggs) and Hannah (Obermark) just battled and did good things for us all day.”
Parkway South regrouped and whatever Head Coach Thomas Williams said to his team worked. Parkway South scored the next 15 points before the run was ended by Washington’s Kelsey Brueggemann near the end of the third quarter.
“We were down three and cutting into the lead,” Meyer said. “Then they went on that run. It’s probably my fault. I probably should have used all of my timeouts during that period, but hindsight is 20-20.”
Parkway South led after 24 minutes, 42-26, and never looked back.
Washington did trim the gap back to nine points in the fourth quarter, but was forced to foul. The Lady Patriots knocked down their final eight free throws to seal the win.
“We got it back down to nine in the fourth quarter and gave ourselves an opportunity,” Meyer said. “It was down to three possessions and we had four timeouts with six minutes to go, so it was anybody’s ballgame.”
Parkway South had a trio of players reach double digits in scoring.
Ava McCulla led the way with 16 points, 15 rebounds, three assists three blocked shots and a steal.
Emme Heimlich netted 14 points, including two of her team’s six three-point baskets, while adding four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Alivia McCulla scored 13 points with eight rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.
Ellen Dempsey scored eight points with three assists and two rebounds.
Abby Garthe and Hannah Jones each scored two points. Garthe also had three assists, a rebound and a steal. Jones added an assist.
“Hand it to Parkway South,” Meyer said. “They had a good game plan. They had players hit shots when they needed to and we didn’t.”
Reed led Washington with 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. She hit one of Washington’s two three-point baskets.
Murrell scored eight points with eight rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Lindemann ended with eight points, two rebounds, and assist and a steal.
Sydney Harbath scored seven points with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Brueggemann closed with six points, five rebounds and an assist.
Briggs and Kendall Nix both scored two points.
Nix also had five assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Obermark contributed five rebounds.
The Lady Jays went 6-14 from the stripe.
Washington will face Ft. Zumwalt South Saturday at 4 p.m. for third place.
That game will be after the two schools play in St. Peters Friday night for a Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division game.
“They’re a very good team,” Meyer said. “We’ve played them once already and we play Zumwalt South again this Friday. It’s going to be a tough contest.”
Parkway South plays Union for the championship Saturday at 5:30 p.m.