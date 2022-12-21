The Kougars gained an early advantage at the Wentzville Liberty Tournament Saturday.
Rosati-Kain (2-2) topped Pacific (2-6), 29-23, in the opening round of the round-robin tournament, which concludes Tuesday.
The Kougars battled through a defensively stingy first quarter for a 4-1 lead. The score stood at 12-8 in Rosati-Kain’s favor at halftime.
After three quarters, the Kougars maintained a slight 20-18 lead.
“The flu bug has hit our team big time this past week and again today,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missie said. “We were without our point guard/leading scorer Lexi Clark. She brings the team together, our team feds off her energy and speed. We struggled to get going on Saturday and ended up losing by six points.”
Shelby Kelemen posted six points to lead the Lady Indians on a pair of triples.
Rhyan Murphy netted five points to go with eight rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Trinity Brandhorst ended with three points and six rebounds.
Molly Prichard contributed three points, seven rebounds and one steal.
Jaylynn Miller tallied two points with five rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Campbell Short scored two points and grabbed two rebounds.
Lainie Greer notched two points.
Anastasia Cox grabbed six rebounds.
Liberty Blackburn made an assist.
Tedda Bock scored seven points to lead Rosati-Kain.
Other scorers included Brooke Elston (six points), Lauren Grebing (six), Kyleigh Patrick (five), Samantha Fulton (three) and Jaila Smith (two).
Elston grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots.
Pacific played the tournament hosts, Wentzville Liberty, Monday and will close out the tournament Tuesday against Northwest at 6:30 p.m.
