Did you ever wonder how American Legion baseball measures up against other summer leagues?
If so, the chance to find out is Tuesday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field when a team of Legion baseball all-stars from the Ninth and 10th Districts takes on an all-star team from the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association.
Athletes featured in the event will be from the leagues’ 17-Under divisions, which is the Junior, or AA division, for Legion ball.
The contest will be a nine-inning exhibition, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.
Pre-game festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with announcements of players, coaches and officials. East Central College’s Head Baseball Coach, Jonathan Mills, is slated to throw out the first pitch.
Each team will have a player designated to receive a most valuable player award after the game.
SLABA has already scored one victory over the Legion programs, winning an event for the 16-Under division in Ellisville last week, 12-7.