It’s almost time to open the new Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The facility is slated to host its first game Friday, at 6 p.m. when the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team hosts Eureka Post 177 as part of the Washington Preseason Tournament.
A ribbon-cutting event will take place prior to the first game.
Two games are on tap for Friday. Festus Post 253 plays Wentzville Post 323 in the 8 p.m. game.
Saturday’s action starts at 11 a.m. with Kirkwood Post 156 playing Wentzville.
Festus then plays Eureka at 1 p.m.
Washington takes on Wentzville at 3 p.m. and the final game will be Kirkwood against Festus at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s action starts with Wentzville playing Eureka at 11 a.m.
Washington plays Festus at 1 p.m. and Eureka plays Kirkwood at 3 p.m.
Washington ends the event by playing Kirkwood at 5 p.m.
Joe Kopmann returns as the Post 218 Freshman Legion manager.
The Post 218 Juniors, managed by Todd Kleekamp, start play in the Post 218 Memorial Weekend Tournament Friday, May 27.
Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Senior Legion team will open play against at home Monday, May 30, against the Jeffco Blazers.