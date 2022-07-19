Can Washington Post 218 or Pacific Post 320 advance through the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament?
Both are vying for the two state tournament qualifying spots in the Zone 1 Tournament, which starts Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Joining Washington and Pacific in the event are Jefferson City Post 5 and Moberly Post 6.
“We’re looking forward to our game against Moberly on Tuesday,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Pacific Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said this is a great opportunity for his team.
“As far as having the opportunity to play in the zone tournament we are very excited,” Carter said. “For just barely making the district tournament to playing in zone, its a great feeling. Our boys are clicking at the right time and we just started getting hot at the plate. We know we have a tough test to make it to state but we are excited and prepared for the opportunity.”
Jefferson City is the District 8 representative while the Moberly Sixers won the District 2 Tournament.
This tournament, as well as the state tournament, starts early so that the state champion has a little extra time to prepare for travel to Mid-South Regional in Alabama.
The state tournament in Sedalia begins Tuesday, July 26.
The Tuesday first-round zone matchups are:
• Washington Post 218 vs. Moberly Post 6, 5:30 p.m.
• Pacific Post 320 vs. Jefferson City Post 5, 8 p.m.
Three games will be played Wednesday.
The winners’ bracket final will run at 4 p.m.
The two Tuesday losers will face off in an elimination game at 6 p.m.
The winner of the 6 p.m. game stays to play the loser of the 4 p.m. game at 8 p.m.
The championship series starts Thursday at 5 p.m. The if-needed game will be played immediately after.
The two teams reaching Thursday’s action will advance to the Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia.
Moberly Post 6 played in the Washington Post 218 Firecracker Tournament (Independence Day Weekend) and tied Post 218 during a pool play game July 2, 7-7.
Eureka Post 177 defeated Moberly the following day, 7-3.
Washington and Pacific have played four times this season with Washington winning all four meetings.
Moberly defeated Jefferson City in its lone meeting June 12, 6-2.
Moberly enters the tournament at 17-9-1. Moberly has done some traveling this season and has played teams from Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Indiana and Ohio.
Jefferson City Post 5 enters the tournament with a 19-1-1 record. It has played a mixed schedule of Legion and club teams. Post 5 has won four games in a row since tying the Rawlings Midwest Select team July 8. The lone loss came June 12 to Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17.
Post 218 enters the tournament at 27-5-2 and won the Ninth District championship. Post 218 carries a three-game winning streak after beating Pacific twice and Union once in the Ninth District Tournament.
Post 320 is 12-11 coming into the Zone 1 Tournament. Pacific was the fourth seed in the Ninth District Tournament and beat Rhineland Post 147 to open that event.
Pacific then fell to Washington, but came back to eliminate Rhineland and second-seeded Union Post 297 to reach the championship game.