This battle of two Bulldogs ended in Rolla’s favor.
Rolla (1-0) picked up an 11-7 baseball victory at St. Clair (0-2) Monday in Four Rivers Baseball Classic pool play.
The two teams are in Pool A along with Owensville. As a result, St. Clair will play in the bronze pool Saturday.
“Defensively we made too many mistakes against a good-hitting Rolla team,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “We kept battling at the plate, but we couldn’t overcome the defensive miscues throughout.”
Both teams scored twice in the first inning.
Rolla scored a go-ahead run in the second before adding two more in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
St. Clair scored three times in the bottom of the fourth, trimming the lead to 9-5.
Rolla added two more insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
St. Clair finished with a final two runs, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
St. Clair collected 11 hits, including a pair of home runs by Blaine Downey and Cole Venable.
Landen Roberts doubled twice. Downey and Anthony Broeker each doubled.
Downey, Broeker, Brady Simpson, Garrett Heinrichs and Wes Hinson all singled.
Downey and Venable both scored twice. Hinson, Roberts and Broeker scored once apiece.
Roberts collected three runs batted in.
Downey drove in two runs. Venable and Heinrichs had one RBI apiece.
Venable, Hinson, Roberts, Heinrichs and Chase Walters all drew a walk.
Broeker, Downey and Roberts each stole a base.
Sam Oermann tossed four innings and allowed five runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Broeker recorded two outs in relief and allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits and a walk.
Sam Ruszala recorded the final seven outs. He surrendered two earned runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Whichever team finishes third in Pool B — Washington, Hermann or Sullivan — will host the bronze bracket Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m.