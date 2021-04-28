With its three teams finishing in the top four spots, the Rolla Bulldogs claimed the Sullivan Boys Golf Scramble title Friday at the Sullivan Golf Club.
Rolla’s three teams combined for a score of 209, placing first, third and fourth in the group standings.
St. Francis Borgia Regional ended second at 219 with one team placing second.
“It was a different atmosphere with the scramble format,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was just a great day for golf.”
Sullivan was third at 243, three strokes in front of both Pacific and St. James.
St. Clair shot 248 to place sixth. Union ended at 266 for seventh, Hermann shot 290 to place eighth, and Owensville was ninth at 370. Owensville only fielded two teams.
Rolla’s team of Jordan Channty and Evan Colench shot 67 to win by three strokes and place four strokes under par.
Borgia’s team of Clayton Swartz and Andrew Dyson ended at 70 and won a scorecard playoff over Rolla’s Nate Pulliam and Nick Jones for second.
Fourth place went to Rolla’s team of Jack Gesualdi and Wyatt Bahr at 72.
St. Clair’s pair of Blaine Downey and Cole Venable shot 73 to end fifth.
Sullivan’s team of Jordan Woodcock and Logan Watters ended sixth at 74, winning a scorecard playoff over Borgia’s Will Warden and Alex Weber and Union’s Garrett Klenke and Trevor Baker.
Borgia’s team of Austin Cooper and Sam Tuepker shot 75 to end ninth.
Tied for 10th at 77 were the Hermann team of Trigg Lindahl and Holden Ash, the St. Clair team of Ryan Bozada and Hayden Johnson and the St. James team of Harrison Janes and Ryan Spurgeon.
Sullivan’s other teams were Kaleb White and Lucas Todd (83) and Charlie Lohden and Blaine Sappington (86).
Pacific’s team were Jared Hootman and Gage Crowell (78), Gavin Bukowsky and Trevor Hill (83) and Jacob Sauvage and Blake Bearden (85).
The other two St. James teams were Wilson McDaniel and Jake Wilson (78) and Hunter Redburn and Jacob Rinehart (91).
St. Clair’s third team was Erik Kennedy and Caleb Hinson (98).
Union’s other teams were Jace Pipes and Will Herbst (92) and Connor Trybus and Noah Elbert (100).
Hermann’s other two teams were Allyson Hollrah and Max Miller (89) and Woody Heldt and Hiram Poehlman (124).
Owensville’s teams were Tyler Perkins and Connor Long (101) and William Mogensen and Tanner Brown (107).