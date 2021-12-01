Opening the season at home during a school assembly, St. Clair Bulldogs wrestlers accumulated four wins in the first boys competition of the season Monday.
Ryan Meek (120 pounds), Brock Woodcock (152), Lane Sohn (170) and Skyler Sanders (182) all recorded pins to give the Bulldogs 24 points, but Rolla notched six pins, three wins by forfeit and one by decision to take the dual meet, 57-24.
Meek, who placed third in Class 2 at 106 pounds last winter, topped Rolla’s Caleb Parker in 1:13.
Woodcock, the 138-pound Class 2 state champion last year, pinned Ben Perkins in 1:39.
Sohn defeated Wyatt Waneka in 1:30.
Sanders needed just 27 seconds to cover Noah Smith.
Riess Clark (285), Haylen Jackson (106) and Brayden Squires (113) each won for Rolla uncontested.
The meet opened at 195 pounds with Rolla’s Hayden Fane pinning Adrian Arguilez.
Gabe Sutton (220) topped Trevor Girardier.
Kayden Kinder (126) got the pin on Creek Hughes.
Cameron Allen (132) scored six Rolla points with a pin of Greg Adams.
Hunter Hoffman (138) pinned Gavin Shoemate.
Keagen Johnson (145) covered Bass Hughes.
At 160 pounds, there was an exciting finish between Rolla’s Andre Ridenhour and St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox.
Ridenhour built a 14-7 lead, but in the closing seconds, Simcox scored both an escape and a near fall to add four points to his score. Simcox was closing in on a pin as time expired, allowing Ridenhour to hang on for a 14-11 decision win.
Sohn and Sanders’ matches concluded the varsity boys action.
St. Clair’s boys next wrestle Saturday at the Parkway South meet.