The Blue Jays bashed their way to second place in the Four Rivers Baseball Classic Saturday.
Washington (3-1) scorched its way past De Soto (6-2), 11-4, on the strength of 17 hits in the semifinals of the gold bracket before falling to Rolla (4-2), 10-3, in the championship game.
Rolla reached the championship game with a 5-4 victory over Montgomery County in the first semifinal Saturday morning.
De Soto
Washington gradually built its lead in the semifinals with one run in the first, one in the second and one in the third.
De Soto twice came back to tie the game early, knotting the score at 2-2 in the top of the third and 3-3 in the top of the fourth.
However, Washington got the big inning with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth and then put things further out of reach with another three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
De Soto added a final run in the top of the sixth. The game then concluded as it reached the time limit.
The Blue Jays had a bevy of hits up and down the lineup. No. 2 hitter Luke Kroeter had a perfect 4-4 game at the dish, scoring three runs and driving in two.
Kroeter scored the game’s first run on a steal of home. The throw and tag beat Kroeter to the plate, but a balk was called against the pitcher, allowing the run to score.
Luke Kleekamp and Jarrett Hamlett tallied three hits apiece. Kleekamp finished with three runs batted in, and Hamlett drove in two.
Sam Paule collected two hits, stole a base, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and drove in one.
Calvin Straatmann added two hits and scored twice.
Gavin Matchell, Will Lingle and Louis Paule each added to the hit total with one apiece.
Matchell and Louis Paule both collected an RBI. Lingle walked twice.
Luke Newhouse scored once as a courtesy runner.
Gavin Mehrhoff tossed 3.1 innings from the mound, where he allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and one walk. Mehrhoff recorded five strikeouts.
Jack Lackman recorded two outs and was the pitcher of record. He allowed no runs on one walk with one strikeout.
Jake Baldwin closed things out in the final two innings. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Rolla
The Bulldogs looked in the championship game much the way Washington looked in the semifinals, rapping out 13 hits and stacking up 10 runs.
Despite hosting the game, the Blue Jays were the visiting team in the final round.
Washington struck first with one run in the top of the first, but Rolla answered back with three runs in the bottom half.
After a brief lightning delay in the top of the third, Rolla came back out with three more runs in the bottom half and then three more in the fourth to push the lead to 9-1.
Washington got two runs back in the top of the sixth, but Rolla added an extra insurance run in the bottom half.
Rolla limited Washington to six hits. Although both teams committed four errors, Rolla was better able to minimize the self-inflicted damage on defense.
Kroeter and Louis Paule both doubled for Washington. Paule also singled.
Kleekamp, Matchell and Hamlett each added a single.
Louis Paule drove in two runs, and Matchell collected one RBI.
Kroeter, Hamlett and Lackman scored the three Blue Jay runs.
Kroether walked twice. Sam Paule, Lackman and Matt Hanshew each walked once.
Matchell stole a base.
Morgan Copeland started for the Blue Jays. He threw two innings and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Jacob Lambardo recorded two outs and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks.
Cooper Thiemann tossed 1.1 innings and allowed three unearned runs on three hits.
Lingle got through the fifth inning without allowing a run or a hit, though he did issue two walks.
Louis Paule pitched the final inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks.
Washington began GAC Central play Tuesday on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East. The Blue Jays are scheduled to host Zumwalt East in a rematch Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.