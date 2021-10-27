Rolla has the last Lady Bulldogs standing in the Class 4 District 9 volleyball tournament.
No. 2 Rolla (20-12-3) ousted St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs (15-14), the No. 3 seed, Monday in Union, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.
Rolla advances to play top-seeded Pacific in Tuesday’s district championship match at 6 p.m.
“It was an uphill battle the whole time,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We had missed serves, couldn’t serve receive and couldn’t really run our offense, and that hurts.”
Myah Dierker led St. Clair’s attack with eight kills.
Madison Lowder notched five kills, and Mackenzie Lowder made four kills.
Vada Moore contributed 21 assists.
Kennedy Travis posted a pair of solo blocks.
Kaylee Rampani and Ava Brand each served two aces.
The Class 4 District 9 champion will advance to host a sectional matchup Thursday against either Jefferson City or Bolivar. Quarterfinals are Saturday.