Blue Jays wrestling opened the season with a tough test.
Washington competed in a tri-meet at Rolla, last season’s No. 7 team in the state in Class 3. The host team’s boys squad defeated Washington, 47-24, and also topped Owensville, 63-6. Washington scored a 77-6 win against the Dutchmen.
“The effort was there, but we have to improve in a lot of areas to be at the level we expect and demand from this program,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We train for February so its all a learning process until then and the boys are aware of that so we will use this to build. We talk all the time about having a short memory win or lose so that is what we will do and get back to work and be ready for Saturday.”
In girls action, Rolla was again a winner over Washington, 48-33, and shut out Owensville, 84-0.
“Disappointed to not pick up the win against Rolla,” Ohm said of the girls squad. “I was expecting a lot more overall, but when you really look at it we did quite well. All of our returners did a great job and picked up bonus point wins for us so it is hard to ask for more. We just have very high expectations of this team and for our newcomers. I think it is great that we are up again right away Friday. Every day they will get better and I have no doubt that by February we will be ready.”
Washington’s boys gained four wins in the dual. Timmy Boehlein won at 138 pounds by pin against James Wick in 3:07.
Gavin Holtmeyer won the 285-pound match, pinning Broc Horton in 21 seconds.
Devon Deckelman (126) and Garrett Poole (132) were both winners by forfeit.
On the girls’ side, Julia Donnelly (107), Mia Reed (112), McKenna Deckelman (127) and Lindsay Sprung (132) were each winners by pin.
Allison Meyer (117) added a win by forfeit and Kendra Bliss (122) won a 12-10 decision against Kate Campbell.
Donnelly pinned Kathryn Hirtz in 28 seconds.
Reed covered Bridgett Ragan in an even one minute.
McKenna Deckelman scored her pin in 42 seconds against Madison Dishman.
Sprung won in 40 seconds against Gracie Clayton.
Rolla’s girls gained five wins by forfeit — Ella Christopher (102), Hannah O’Connor (137), Rylea Poe (151), Ryan Garthoeffner (174) and Hailey Lucas (195).
The Lady Bulldogs had three wins by pin as Allie Potter (143) covered Shelby Whitacre in 49 seconds, Ayosoreoluna Ilesaanmi (159) won in 1:09 against Loren Thurmon and Moly Kell (235) pinned Paytin Welsh in 1:45.
Rolla’s boys wins included pins from Nathan Pulliam (152 against Brendin Voss, 0:56), Andre Ridenhour (160 versus Octavio Meza, 0:20), Kendall Johnson (170 over Dylan Pape, 1:37), Titus Taylor (182 versus Tanner Schwoeppe, 0:27), Chance Mickem (195 against Tanner Sloan, 0:47) and Brayden Squires (106 versus Couper Deckard, 0:03).
Rolla scored two major decisions as Alexander Sederburg (145) outpointed Casey Olszowka, 9-0, and Hunter Hoffman (120) blanked Connor Smith, 14-0.
Gabe Sutton (220) also won by decision against Washington’s Joey Avitia, 6-2.
The 113-pound boys match between Washington and Rolla was a double forfeit.
Boehlein, Olszowka, Voss, Meza, Pape, Sloan, Avitia, Holtmeyer, Deckard, Smith, Poole and Devon Deckelman were all winners for the Washington boys against Owensville.
Details about those matches were not available at print deadline.
No score was listed between the Washington and Owensville girls.
The Washington girls competed Friday at Francis Howell Central in a quad meet with Francis Howell and Lafayette. The Lady Jays next hit the mats Tuesday at Farmington, starting at 5 p.m.
Washington’s boys next wrestle Saturday at noon in a quad meet at Wentzville Liberty that will include Lebanon and Centralia.