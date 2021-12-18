With points at a premium, the Rolla Bulldogs were able to get by Pacific last Friday.
Rolla (2-2) earned the boys basketball victory over the Indians (1-5), 48-22.
The Bulldogs limited Pacific to just two points in the first quarter, leading 12-2. At halftime, the score stood at 22-13.
Rolla had another stingy period in the third quarter, limiting Pacific to one point while extending the advantage to 38-14.
Ryan Bruns netted at team-leading six points for Pacific.
Quin Blackburn, Jack Meyer and Matt Reincke each scored four.
Logan Bonds and Nick Iliff both chipped in two points.
Quin Blackburn grabbed eight rebounds and made one assist.
Reincke finished with four rebounds.
Blackburn made one steal, and he and Nick Bukowsky grabbed three rebounds apiece.
Bruns, Iliff and Meyer each pulled down two rebounds. Iliff grabbed three steals with one block and one assist.
Cole Hansmann posted one rebound.
Carter Myers made one steal.
Pacific played again Saturday at Freeburg and will return to its home floor Tuesday to host Union in Four Rivers Conference play at 7 p.m.