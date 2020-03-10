Sullivan’s bid to repeat as district champions will not reach the Class 4 District 9 finals.
The district’s No. 4 seed, Rolla (11-16), took control early to defeat Sullivan (14-12), 50-43, Tuesday in the semifinal round at Union.
After one quarter, Rolla held a 13-4 advantage. At halftime, the score was 25-12. After three quarters, Sullivan was only able to trim one point off that lead as Rolla went into the final period up 31-19.
Jordan Woodcock posted 17 points to lead the Eagles.
Josh Wiese added eight points. Austin Orick scored five and Jacob Hatcher four. Dallas Blankenship and Dillon Farrell both netted three points, Owen Farrell two and Kolton Keen one.
Trey Brown and Colby Shivers co-led the Bulldogs with 18 points apiece.
Other scorers included Danny Foster (six points), Muluken Pritchett (five) and Ty Locklear (three).
The game comes as a reversal of fortunes from the Class 4 District 10 title game a year ago where the Eagles knocked off the Bulldogs, who were then the No. 1 seed. Thus, the Eagles’ first district win of the Dino McKinney era came at Rolla’s expense.
Sullivan came into this year’s tournament as the favorite, having defeated every other team in the district save the Bulldogs, the only district opponent they did not play in the regular season.
Brown, Shivers and Pritchett all played in that game the previous year and helped lead Rolla’s revenge effort this time around.
The Eagles did not return any players who scored in the Rolla game last season.
Sullivan graduated seven seniors from last year’s team and will lose another five seniors from this year’s roster — Wiese, Orick, Blankenship, Hatcher and Keen.