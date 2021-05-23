Scoring six runs in the top of the first inning, the Rolla Bulldogs moved to a 13-3 win over the Union Wildcats Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark.
Rolla (15-16) advanced to the Class 5 District 5 semifinals to play top-seeded Willard (22-10). Union ended its season at 15-13.
“We felt we were playing good baseball heading into districts, but unfortunately we had a bad game against a very good opponent,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Looking at Rolla’s schedule, they had beaten some good teams, including many that we had lost to earlier this season, along with playing some very good teams close in their losses. I feel they were much better than a four-seed, but that’s what happens when you get in a strong district.”
The six-run first wasn’t Rolla’s only big inning. After scoring a run in the third, Rolla added five more runs in the fourth.
Union, which scored twice in the fourth, scored another run in the top of the fifth to extend the game. However, the Bulldogs scored once in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the run rule.
Rolla outhit the Wildcats, 13-6. Union made two errors to Rolla’s one.
Union used three pitchers in the game. Dylan McLone started and took the loss. Over two-thirds of an inning, Rolla batters scored six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Alex Kuelker took over and went 2.2 innings. He allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks. He also fanned one.
Will Beckman pitched the final inning, allowing a run on two hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Union had offensive flashes. Marshall Gebert tripled, and Kuelker doubled.
Gebert and Blake Borgmann both had two hits on the day. Kaden Motley also singled.
Luke Koch drew Union’s lone walk. Jayden Overschmidt stole a base.
Koch, Gebert and Hayden Burke scored runs. Gebert, Kuelker and Borgmann each had an RBI.
Rolla used two pitchers. Andrew Henson started and got the win, going four innings and allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out three.
Jake Fuller pitched the fifth inning, allowing one run on one hit and one walk. He struck out one.
Brady Yarger led the offense with three hits, a single, double and triple. He also walked once, scored once and drove in two.
Bret Yarger tripled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in one run.
Luke Seest had three hits, including a double. He scored twice and drove in three runs.
Simon Yoakum and Henson each had two singles. Henson drove in three runs.
Isaac Long and Hunter Hoss each singled once.
Union graduates eight players from this year’s team.
“We lose a big senior class that played a lot of baseball for us through the years,” Bailey said. “We wish them good luck as they move onto their future. We return a lot of good baseball players, and our coaching staff is already looking forward to what our team’s future holds.”