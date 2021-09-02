It was Union’s home opener.
But visiting Rolla walked away with the three-set win Monday in girls volleyball action, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.
Union was paced by freshman Sophia Helling, who notched eight of the team’s 15 kills.
Addison Williford was next with three kills. Kirsten Bockhorst, Sophie Eagan, Jessica Stallmann and Lilly Wiskur each had one kill.
Union served six aces with Katherine Bolte, Rachel Bolte, Aubrie Golus, Helling, Williford and Wiskur each getting one.
Katherine Bolte recorded 12 assists, and Rachel Bolte ended with three.
Eagan closed with four blocks. Williford had one.
Aubrie Brown was the digs leader with 15. Helling was next with 15.
Golus picked up seven digs. Katherine Bolte chipped in with six. Rachel Bolte closed with three, and Williford and Wiskur each had two.