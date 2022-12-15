Rolla rolled through Pacific on the way to its fourth boys basketball win of the season Friday.
The Bulldogs (4-2) won in convincing fashion, 59-22, dropping Pacific to 2-5 on the year.
Rolla opened up a 13-6 lead in the first quarter and had things well in hand by halftime with a 35-11 advantage.
The score stood at 50-14 at the conclusion of the third period.
Jack Meyer’s eight points were tops for the home team. He added two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Connor Lampkin knocked through four points while grabbing three steals and one rebound.
Charlie Elmore contributed three points.
Joey Gebel scored three points to go along with three rebounds and two steals.
Gage Clark netted two points with two rebounds, one steal and one block.
Xavian Cox scored one point and made two rebounds and two steals.
Parker Linder added a point, seven rebounds, one block and one steal.
Matt Reincke posted three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
CJ Bibb grabbed one rebound.
Trey Bibb was credited with an assist.
The Indians start Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, hosting New Haven at 7 p.m.
