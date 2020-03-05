The Rolla basketball Lady Bulldogs have the chance to repeat as district champions Friday.
Rolla (23-3), the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 9, earned another district title game berth Monday in Union by virtue a 64-46 semifinal victory against the No. 5 seed, Salem (17-11).
The Lady Bulldogs claimed the district trophy in Union last season and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals in Waynesville a year ago.
Rolla did its best to sew Monday’s win up early, leading 23-0 at the end of the first quarter.
By halftime, the Lady Bulldogs had extended that lead to 34-5.
After three quarters, the score was 57-16, prompting a continuous clock for the final period.
Rebecca Janke led Rolla with 14 points.
Carli Libhart netted 13 poitns and Savannah Campbell scored 11.
Ellie Rodgers added nine points, Loran Pritchett eight and Kate Brand three. Madison Mace, Emma Floyd and Keira Chrisco each scored two.
Ashton Bowers led Salem with eight points.
Other scorers included Nina Howard (five poitns), Savannah Manthey (five), Tatum Hatridge (five), Madison Woolf (two) and Bella Jadwin (one).
Opposing Rolla in Friday’s championship game will be the Sullivan Lady Eagles (21-2), who won a district title in Union two seasons ago.
Sullivan advanced through the semifinals Monday with a 54-46 victory against Union.
In a previous meeting, Nov. 26, Rolla won at home against the Lady Eagles, 34-28. That game was Sullivan’s first and Rolla’s second of the season.
Rolla is a defending district champion and reached the state quarterfinals.