In the battle of Bulldog mascots, the Rolla version came away with the soccer victory Wednesday.
Playing at Rolla, the St. Clair soccer Bulldogs (0-6) fell to the host team (5-1), 7-0.
“My goalie, Nathan Bess, had a great game though,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “Rolla made 32 shots and he saved quite a few of them.”
Chance Duncan led Rolla by scoring a hat trick.
Noah Rogerson added one goal and two assists.
Benjamin Fisher and Zach Colench each scored a goal.
Amari Terrell was credited with three assists.
Noah Hatfield added one assist.
Rolla goalkeepers Fisher and Spinaio split the shutout. Fisher recorded three saves and Spinaio one.
St. Clair next plays at home Tuesday, hosting Windsor at 5 p.m.