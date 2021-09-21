Facing off for the first time since the season opener, the Rolla softball Lady Bulldogs (5-4) shut out the Union Lady ’Cats (2-6) Wednesday afternoon in Phelps County, 4-0.
However, that result represented an improvement for Union. Rolla won that season opener in the Union Tournament Aug. 27, 18-0.
The next day, the teams were playing on adjacent fields, where Rolla raised the championship trophy and Union finished eighth.
“We’ve been putting a lot of the pieces together,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “The girls have really been working and doing a lot of great things. We’ve played a couple of really great ball games.”
Poggas feels there is room for even more improvement.
“It’s still September,” Poggas said. We have time to get the final pieces in place. The next thing on our to-do list is generate run support. We’ve been taking great at-bats and really attacking pitches. We’re just not stringing hits together when we need them, though. We have to find a way to push runs across so we can get some wins on the board.”
Rolla, on a five-game winning streak, was held scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, scoring twice at that point. The Lady Bulldogs added two more runs in the fifth.
Rolla outhit Union, 5-4. Union made the game’s lone error.
Fallyn Blankenship, who missed the Union Tournament, pitched all six innings, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks. She struck out six.
“Fallyn was, again, great at managing a tough team,” Poggas said. “Lucy Koenigsfeld has been great behind the plate, too. She’s been solid support back there and is going a fantastic job.”
Blankenship also accounted for two of the three Union hits. Amy Schreck had the other single.
Brooklynne Anderson walked twice, and Blankenship walked once. Schreck was hit by a pitch, and Blankenship stole a base.
For Rolla, Hannah Hoss earned the win, pitching the first four innings. She allowed two hits, three walks and one hit batter. Hoss struck out one.
Madison Hamby pitched the final three innings, allowing a walk and striking out three.
Jessica Mace had two hits for Rolla. Keira Chrisco homered, and Makenzie McCarter tripled.
Sierra Spencer walked three times.
Union returned to action Thursday, hosting Four Rivers Conference foe New Haven. Poggas hoped to see more improvement.
“It’s just one more piece to the puzzle, and I’m confident the girls will continue to put work in,” she said.
Union hosts Hillsboro Friday and next plays Tuesday at Pacific. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.