The Rolla boys soccer Bulldogs improved to 4-1 on the season Monday in shutout fashion.
Rolla blanked Pacific (3-4) in the contest, 5-0.
Statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
Pacific next plays at the Hillsboro Tournament, starting Monday.
