Crosspoint Christian School’s girls basketball team charged back late, but couldn’t catch the Rolla Royals homeschool team.
The Lady Royals won, 36-23.
Scoring was at a premium early as the Lady Royals led after one quarter, 6-3. It was 15-11 at the half for Rolla. The Lady Royals led after three quarters, 24-15.
Crosspoint (4-7) made a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.
“We were down by five with five minutes to go,” Crosspoint Head Coach Nathan Franks said. “Two starters fouled out and we ended up losing. It was a great game with great officiating.”
Jordan Sheppard led Crosspoint with eight points.
Maddie Humphreys, Maggie Pierce and Lia Cobb each scored four points.
Dominique Murray added two points and Nevaeh Huff scored one.
Sheppard grabbed eight rebounds with two steals and a blocked shot.
Huff ended with seven rebounds and a blocked shot.
Pierce pulled down five rebounds and added two steals.
Humphreys and Murray each had three rebounds. Humphreys also had a steal and a blocked shot. Murray added two steals and an assist.
Cobb had two blocked shots, two steals and one rebound.
Boys Game
In the boys game, The Royals prevailed, 60-48.
Crosspoint dropped to 6-7 with the loss.
Boone Sanders led the team with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Jace Stroup added 13 points while Chayton Lewis netted 10.
“Once again, we got off to a slow start and were down at half by a score of 38-16 and spent the rest of the game trying to fight our way back in it,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said.
Young said the Royals outrebounded the Cougars, 48-29.
“We just simply have to find a way to get started quicker on both ends of the floor and do a much better job on the boards,” Young said.
He also cited turnovers, as Crosspoint had 21 for the game.