Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats are looking forward to Wednesday.
That’s when the team will host Hillsboro in the home opener.
So far, the Lady ’Cats have lost their first two matches. Rolla defeated Union Monday, 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17.
In action last Tuesday, Potosi edged Union in five games, 8-25, 22-25, 25-10, 25-20, 15-7.
“Rolla gave us a tough match,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “They are a strong team offensively and defensively. We struggled a little bit to get hands at the net.”
Getman said her team worked hard.
“I believe what we did best in this game is defense and hustle to places,” she said. “The girls worked to make sure that they did everything they could to keep the ball off the ground and work hard for their teammates. In the end we were just outplayed, but we didn’t go down without a fight.”
Sophia Helling just missed a double-double with nine kills, 16 digs and two blocks.
Izzy Zagarri picked up 20 digs.
Katherine Bolte handed out eight assists to go with seven digs. Marcie Keence had 13 assists with five digs.
Kirsten Bockhorst had five kills and three blocks. Isabel Stowe had four blocks.
Josselyn Smith posted five digs with five aces.
Against Potosi, Union rolled in the first two games.
“This was a tough loss,” Getman said. “We started off really strong in the first two sets and started making more errors in the third, fourth and fifth (sets). Potosi has a very strong offense and we did well to block them in the first two sets but struggled as the game progressed.”
Helling ended with a double-double, posting 15 kills and 18 digs. She also had four aces and two blocks.
Smith picked up 10 digs with seven kills, seven aces and two blocks.
Bolte handed out 16 assists while Keence had 10.
Zagarri picked up 17 digs.
“Again, in this game, our girls worked incredibly hard to play strong defense and hustle to make the plays,” Getman said. “Over the course of two games they have been given three compliments on their hustle and intensity. I have confidence that we will continue to work out the kinks in our success will only improve from here.”
Union played Thursday at Windsor, after the publication deadline for the Weekend Missourian.
