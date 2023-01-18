Rolla’s Bulldogs took an early bite out of Union and never let go.
Rolla (12-4) handed Union (9-5) its third consecutive loss Friday, 72-56.
“We did not play very disciplined early in the game and they really took advantage of it,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Good teams take advantage of mistakes and they did that early and often. We gave them some easy looks early on and it really got them going. They can really shoot it and we let them get a rhythm and we struggled to get them out of it until the second half.”
The host Bulldogs jumped out to a 25-9 lead through eight minutes and never let up.
Rolla led at the half, 45-22, and through three quarters, 63-36.
“I was proud of the way we battled in the second half but once again, it was too much to overcome,” Simmons said. “We have to be better about being locked in to start a game. We continually spot people with a 10-point lead and then it’s an uphill battle all game. Good teams are able to take advantage of this and it’s just too much.”
Kieran Wors led the Wildcats with 19 points, four rebounds and an assist.
Ryan Rapert netted 11 points with three assists and two rebounds.
Gavin Mabe and Ozzie Smith both ended with seven points. Mabe pulled down two rebounds. Smith had three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Will Herbst closed with six points, an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Trent Bailey and Karson Eads both scored three points. Bailey also had two rebounds. Eads added two assists.
Jordon Allen had an assist and a rebound. Hayden Burke recorded two rebounds. Liam Hughes posted a steal.
Union hit seven three-point baskets and went 7-10 from the free-throw line.
A trio of Rolla players ended in double digits with Ethan Brown scoring 20, Luke Foster 19, and Nick Shelton 13 points.
Union will try to halt its skid Wednesday when it hosts Lutheran St. Charles.
