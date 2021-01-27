The Rolla Homeschool Lady Royals pulled off a 53-14 victory Friday over the Crosspoint Christian School Lady Cougars.
The Lady Royals led 7-4 after one quarter, 17-4 at the half, and 25-8 after three quarters.
Jordan Sheppard led Crosspoint in scoring with eight points. She also had eight rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Lia Cobb, Dominique Murray and Neveah Huff scored two points apiece. Cobb also had two rebounds and a steal. Murray added three rebounds and two steals. Huff had five rebounds.
There was no boys game.